Carly Rae Jepsen covering ‘Part of Your World’ from ‘Little Mermaid?’ Yes, please

08.26.13 5 years ago

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a cover of “Part of Your World” from “Little Mermaid,” as part of Disney’s relaunch of the 1989 title. Thanks for this, universe.

In the newly released video for the “Call Me Maybe” star’s take on the tune, she wistfully walks through the (what’s that word again?) streets and plays with thingamabobs in a room adorned in such a way that Anthropologie is salivating. New fantasy: bath in a room of safely secured distended light bulbs.

No, she does not comb her crimson hair with a fork. But she has those little affectations on the word-searchings. Well played, sea creature, there’s nothing the matter with you.

“The Little Mermaid Greatest Hits” — a redundant title, considering that thing is nothing but “hits” — is out on Sept. 24, a week ahead of the Blu-Ray “Diamond” edition release of the animated classic.

Now let’s get One Direction on “Under the Sea,” and we can all die of Cute.

