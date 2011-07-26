Watch: Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley rekindle love in ‘Remind Me’ video

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are buddies. They have a fun, playful banter as co-hosts of the Country Music Assn. Awards, which they”ll co-host together again this fall.
What they do not have, despite being in the desert in the video for their new duet, “Remind Me,” is anything approximating heat. Maybe that”s the point since the song is about a couple whose once red-hot passion has cooled and they feel miles apart (hence the literal interpretation that has them walking, walking, walking, walking toward each other across a great expanse).
But miracles happen every day so maybe there”s hope for these crazy kids. There are two in the video as a matter of fact: Paisley”s electric guitar, which is the sole possession he brought with him to the desert (and, wisely, his hat for sun protection), magically amplifies itself. Equally wondrous, Underwood is able to walk in stilettos in the desert (and she”s got the one-foot-crossed-in-front-of-the-other model”s walk down pat, even if no real human walks that way).
Part of the problem is we know too much about these people: We know that Paisley is married to actress Kimberly Williams and Underwood is wed to hockey player Mike Fisher and magazines like Country Weekly and People constantly remind us how happy they are with their spouses. We believe it when real-life couples Faith Hill and Tim McGraw sing a song like “Let”s Make Love” or Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert purr around each other because it”s true.
This just feels like an early commercial to remind us to watch them co-host the CMA Awards this fall.
But they sure look pretty and sound good.
maybe they’ll be the next garth and trish
I think initially I felt the video could have been more emotional and story-arc driven, but as I’ve now watched it 15 times I can honestly say the video grows and grows until you are literally cherishing every frame. Because the video is simple, yet visually stunning we actually have tension build as we all anctipate the final vocal explosion as they finally meet together. Carrie does deliver an array of emotion, longing to her performance and Brad actually is adding his more subtle emotive touches as well. In the end, we have not seen such a stark, powerful video in some time and they both achieve success here without resorting to kissing each other which would be awkward since they are good friends in real life… again, Carrie proves she always seems to deliver “event” videos, and this drives that point home. bravo !!
Personally I like the stark simplicity. Two people moving toward each other across the expanse of desert that has become their relationship, each begging the other to remind them how it was so they can rekindle the spark. Anything else probably wouldn’t have worked, given their marriages and the fact that they are such good friends. Plain and simple – this WORKS.
I totally agree with your comment Marisha. The song is ment to touch lovers that are in the same position of the song ie. distant, longing to feel the love that has faded etc. The song is not ment to make you think that they are in love or once in love with each other. When we ALL know that they are not. The fact that the writer of the article says that because they are not in a relationship it doesnt seem realistic. Honestly stop looking at the singers of the song and consentrate on the words and the TRUE meaning of the song. And it’s probably hard to get over yourself when you are beautiful and talented. Hater’s are going to have ugly things to say becasue they are jealious.
Why can’t people let them be friends? Carrie has said time and time again that brad’s like a brother. We only hear and see them in interviews when CMA rolls around other than that nothing oh wow all of a sudden they make a video and people think oh they’re so cute. Yeah they have a cute friendship and I don’t want it any other way . Plus Carrie said it would have been awkward and weird if they did anything.
What’s up with her walking? That is so unnatural and ridiculous! Honestly, both of them need to get over themselves.