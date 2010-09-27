Watch: Carrie Underwood and her mom share memories in touching ‘Mama’s Song’

Art imitates real life in Carrie Underwood”s new video for “Mama”s Song.” The clip for the tune, about a daughter getting married, features Underwood”s real-life mother going through photos of her baby growing up—up to the singer”s recent wedding.
Though the only appear together in one scene, Underwood reassures mama she”ll never lose her. “As you watch me walk down to my future/I hope tears of joy are in your eyes.”
It”s an incredibly sweet song and, undoubtedly, one that no parent will be able to watch without getting a tear in his or her eye, although part of us railed against the ’50s sentiment that a woman goes straight from being a daughter to a wife and that is the main achievement to be celebrated.
Underwood”s husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, appears in a cameo–mainly his chin and shoulder. All we can say is there”s going to be hell to pay if he doesn”t treat her right after this loving tribute to him. That would be a fascinating video to see.
Again, as we”ve commented before, in a relatively short period of time, the former “American Idol” champ (and her managers) have managed to perfectly present her as a sex pot, such as in her last single, “Undo It,” and then alternate that with the good girl. Both sides of her are totally believeable.
Oh, and we”re sure the site of your daughter getting on a private plane, is probably enough to ease any parent”s worries. That”s a shot that may have been best to leave out if Underwood”s trying to make sure that her fans can relate to her.
love love love love carrie underwood<3
“although part of us railed against the â€˜50s sentiment that a woman goes straight from being a daughter to a wife and that is the main achievement to be celebrated.”
I see what you’re saying but I don’t think that’s the message this song intends to send. I think the song singles out the daughter’s marriage as a moment that can be particularly bittersweet for a parent, but it just so happens to be the moment Carrie’s in at the time. She already did a song about leaving home called “Don’t Forget To Remember Me” which was her 2nd single and that was true for at that moment. I don’t think focusing on the wedding diminishes everything she’s done other than going from being a daughter to being a wife.
“Oh, and weâ€™re sure the site of your daughter getting on a private plane, is probably enough to ease any parentâ€™s worries. Thatâ€™s a shot that may have been best to leave out if Underwoodâ€™s trying to make sure that her fans can relate to her.”
Haha! Now this I agree with. I figure it was product placement to help defer costs of the video though. You know like how artists are always magically pulling out their Droids or iPhones or whatever device during their videos? Like that. Only with a plane.
The video is based on what Carrie went through with her wedding, so I don’t think the plane means anything. There were pictures of Mike and Carrie boarding a private plane for their honeymoon after the wedding.
This is absolutley gorgeous and so appropriate for Carrie and what is going on in her real life right now. This video showcase’s her great vocal range, and I thank her for sharing some of the most personal times of her life with the whole world. This is an awesome tribute to her Mother. Mrs. Underwood, you are to be commended for raising such a beautiful, caring daughter and Mike, thank you for allowing us to enjoy her. She is the best of any genre in my opinion.
It’s lovely song. I just can’t get over the fact that Carrie despices her own hometown