Watch: Carrie Underwood busts on Brad Paisley, talks new album

Carrie Underwood has begun work on her next album, a follow-up to 2009″s “Play On.”

“It’s shaping up, at its earliest form, to be very eclectic,” she says. “I always look for vocally challenging songs. It’ll be me, but hopefully more progressive.”

The most commercially successful “American Idol” so far was the subject of a Q&A Monday afternoon at Billboard”s Country Music Summit. In addition to talking about her album, she talked about “American Idol”s” Scott McCreery and Lauren Alaina. She also busts on her buddy Brad Paisley, with whom she recorded a duet for his new album. “He”s my guy, he”s my match,” she says of her Country Music Assn. Awards co-host Paisley.

Underwood plans to write more songs for this set than she has in the past. She adds she carries a notebook around with her 24/7 so she can jot done whenever inspiration hits. “I have songs that are very different in our little back pocket right now… there are songs that are more spiritual, I have songs that are a little bit darker…a few more folkie-type songs that.. are so beautiful with the guitar… It”s exciting to put them all together and see what you”ve got.”

While they wait for new solo Underwood, fans can hear Underwood duetting on both Brad Paisley and Randy Travis”s new albums.

