Watch: Cee Lo ‘Wants You’ in Las Vegas

06.01.11 7 years ago

The city of Las Vegas owes Cee Lo Green a little bit of scratch for putting on such a nice commercial for them.

The solo and Gnarls Barkley singer has released the new music video to “Lady Killer” track “I Want You,” based in Sin City and amped with the dollars of a heavily branded liquor (the name to which I will not mention, for I have not been sent my own sample).

While Green showed the world he could pull off a mean Elton John impression at the Grammys, he tips his hat here to Liberace. To get ladies. Because Liberace loved the ladies. (Right, OK, but he goes by Loberace here instead. Get it? Loberace? Oh forget it, I’ll explain it to you later.)

This Vegas lover courts his lady with fine jewelry, to the detriment of her sultan or whatever he is. Women: so easily won.

“The Lady Killer” was released last year. Green is currently on tour with Rihanna.

