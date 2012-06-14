A

Watch: Channing Tatum gets cheeky in ‘Magic Mike’ red band trailer

06.14.12

Channing Tatum is baring it all in the just-released “Magic Mike” red band trailer.

And so are his co-stars Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey and Matt Bomer, for that matter, as the mega-hotties strip down for crowds of horned-up women in the most revealing look yet at the upcoming Steven Soderbergh-directed film, which stars Tatum as a veteran stripper who takes a young novice (Alex Pettyfer) under his wing. Fair warning: you might want to consider NOT watching this at the office.

Trailer grade: A. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left!

“Magic Mike” hits theaters on June 29.

