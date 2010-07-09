Watch: Charlize Theron defeats ninjas in Brandon Flowers’ ‘Crossfire’ video

Last week we saw Maroon 5’s Adam Levine get beat up by his lady love. But this week, Brandon Flowers gets saved from the pain by his leading woman, who just happens to be Charlize Theron.

In the clip for “Crossfire,” shot by stuntman Nash Edgerton (“The Matrix,” “Knight and Day”), “The Road” actress defeats ninjas with throwing stars, swords and martial arts in order to save the life of The Killers frontman. He sits bound, helpless, in a handful of scenarios, his face mauled, his shirt stained with dirt and his own blood. He also lip-syncs. It’s actually a very funny video, if not sweet and empowering as well.

It brings to mind another recent music video that utilized the fierce beauty of another Hollywood star: remember how Emmy Award-nominated “Mad Men” actress Christina Hendricks got torn apart in Broken Bells’ “Ghost?”

“Crossfire” is the first single from Flowers’ solo debut, “Flamingo,” due Sept. 14. The song rolled out last month; I review it here.