Watch: Charlize Theron vs. Chris Hemsworth in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ clip

Fresh from fighting alien-robot-things in “The Avengers,” Chris “Thor” Hemsworth now finds himself in the court of the malicious queen in this new “Snow White and the Huntsman” clip.

As the Huntsman, he’s brought in chains to the queen who requests that he enters the scary-sounding dark forest to track down an escaped female prisoner (we’re guessing Snow White). Although he’s being sent to harm Snow White, the Huntsman naturally ends up falling for his quarry.

As the queen, Oscar winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”) goes deliciously (or distressingly?) over-the-top in the scene. Watch it here:

You might not know it from the above clip, but Snow White is played by “Twilight” heroine Kristen Stewart, who is playing the role as a strong warrior-type as opposed to an old-fashioned damsel in distress. The film is the directorial debut of Rupert Sanders.

The dwarves are played by an impressive collection of Brit comedians and character actors, namely Ian McShane, Johnny Harris, Bob Hoskins, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, Brian Gleeson, Ray Winstone and Nick Frost.

In addition to “The Avengers,” Hemsworth was recently seen in “Cabin in the Woods” and will soon (but not soon enough) reprise his role as the titular Asgardian hero in “Thor 2.”

Theron will be seen in Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” next month.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens nationwide June 1.

What do you think of the clip? Are you excited for this version of “Snow White,” or was “Mirror Mirror” more up your alley?