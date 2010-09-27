Watch: Check out the full ‘Dexter’ Season 5 premiere

Continuing their habit of releasing full episodes of their premiere shows this year, Showtime networks has provided us with the full episode of season five of ‘Dexter.'(our version is edited for content) We can think of no better way to get new subscribers, or bring back fans of ‘Dexter’ to the fold, as this is a very strong opener to the new season.

In this episode, Dexter’s life is turned upside down and we are once again torn as viewers as to whether or not he actually has feelings, or is an emotionless killing machine. Check out the full episode above (only available until October 10th!) then go read Alan Sepinwall’s take on it, and join in the conversation. Michael C. Hall (Dexter) is joined this season by guest stars Peter Weller and Julia Stiles.

“Dexter” airs Sunday nights at 9 PM on Showtime