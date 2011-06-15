Watch: Chris Brown can’t quit dreaming of ‘Your Body’

Chris Brown must have blown his video budget for “Your Body” on the music clip for “Next 2 U” with Justin Bieber because “Your Body”s” video is a low-budget effort that basically consists of Brown walking the city streets thinking back to his girl”s body…. well, someone”s body.

He takes the “body” part quite literally as the reverie is confined to a woman”s torso. As he freestyles in this largely spoken tune, the camera pans down a woman clad in bra, panties and garter belt, but we never see anything above the neck. But as he raps, Brown is all about equal opportunity: he sends a shout out to black, hispanic and white girls. It”s a fairly stream-of-consciousness tune–how else to explain how he gets from “wondering how cops feel” to “cop a feel” to “David Copperfield?”

The track, which is not on “F.A.M.E.,” may be on a hip-hop mixtape that Brown hinted at via Twitter that would come out before his next album, “Fortune.” Or not… He tweeted: “Before my Fortune album drop ima put out a hip hop mixtape. Well, still kinda debating.” While the debate society meets, check out “Your Body” and tell us what you think.