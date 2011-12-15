Watch: Chris Brown’s soul-dead music video for ‘Strip’

The continuing popularity of unrepentant window-smasher Chris Brown in the face of his 2009 Rihanna beating, subsequent public meltdowns and wildly off-putting displays of kiddie-tantrum arrogance never fails to amaze me; nevertheless, the hip-pop artist is back with a new song entitled “Strip” feat. rapper Kevin “K-MAC” McCall, which is the first single off his upcoming album “Fortune”.
Today an embarrassingly-generic music video for the track was released that features Brown, along with collaborator McCall, dancing and posing with his shirt off in a room brimming over with scantily-clad women (two of which share a – gasp! – lesbian kiss at one point because, you know, they’re edgy), and later next to a hot tub of vixens clad in barely-there bikinis. Wow, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a hip-hop video before.
“I just wanna see you strip,” sings Brown in the chorus of the track, which was produced by someone or something named “Tha Bizness”. It’s a come-on that any young woman would be better off ignoring but which, in the vacuous universe of this music video (and, in many cases, in real life as well), would probably make their “Dolce & Gabbana” fly off quicker than you could utter the words “felony assault”.
If you can stomach the sight of Brown partying down with a slew of half-naked young women and flexing his abs like he was god’s gift to the world while strutting on a mountaintop, the full clip is available for your viewing pleasure below. As for me, I can already feel the chunks rising in my throat.
My grade: “F”. After watching, you can rate the video for yourself at top left.
“Fortune” is slated for release in March.
Seriously, your report sounds so ignorant. You need to stop hating on Chris Brown and get over something he did in 2009 , it is clearly about to be 2012. Get a life and stop trying to ruin Chris Browns. You don’t see Rihanna constantly talking about the incident so I don’t see why whenever Chris Brown comes out with something you people have to bring it up. This was a good song and the video was well put together. Now hop off of chris brown
the dude is just jealous because he hasn’t achieved anything in his life and now he is humiliation to his parents coz he turned out to be lonely, lifeless “reporter”.
Thumbs up to everybody , like who does he think he is , I want him to make a video and let us judge him , he’ll know how it feels , its so immature and he needs to come up with a better story or find a new job , cause this isn’t cutting it .
hmmm, this review seems a little biased. I thought the video was fun in my opinion
leave this young man alone. go reprimand ur own kids. they ain’t perfect.
Chris brown don’t have to repent to u people who the hell you people think you are??
I Know Rite they think they God, Eh i hate people with no Life!
I agree with the the comment. Rhianna has actually has been giving Chris Brown some good ratings herself and got along with him since the incident. It’s quiet annoying to have to go on ANYTHING Chris Brown related and see Rhianna’s name pop up. I never see Charlie Sheen’s name pop up associated with the word abuse unless it has to do with drugs or alcohol. Come on, now, leave Chris alone. He’s not thinking about you or your ignorant “ratings” or what you have to say. The F grade was immature…the person who wrote it was obviously biased. Although I am a die-hard Chris Brown fan, I’m not going to sit here and act as if it was great or anything, but he’s trying. He’s growing up into a fine young man who’s trying to live his life. Live your own and stop worrying about him. And if anything, don’t give it an F. You’re immature for that. I’d give it a C to B-.
You’re biased, and ignorant for this, to be honest. You can’t honestly call yourself a critique with this additional crap, what does it have to do with anything? You’re just throwing in derogatory words for no reason. Here’s the main reason I’ll never take your critique seriously;
You obviously don’t like Chris Brown, so your critique obviously isn’t going to be good. The fact you took who he is as person and associated it with his music makes you seem oh so ignorant. I’m laughing so hard at this review, I can’t believe anyone who has half a brain would take it seriously. I don’t like Justin Beiber, I hate his guts, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to write a critique about his music, and then add comments about who is is or what he did in the past. That’s not critiquing music. You should have just wrote “Chris Brown Review: Watch me rant like an idiot.”
And once gain, you seem like an idiot because you’re once again associating Chris Brown’s music with the person that he is. I’m not even gonna bother ranting about your terrible review, because it’ll serve no purpose in the long run. All I’m saying is that this “critique” deserves an F rather than the music itself. i’d give it a C to B-. Biased.
lol it was catchy in some parts..but the song is kind of dumb, the lyrics are really dumb. Chris Brown looks goofy the whole video..this might be my least favorite video he’s done. I can see it being a decent hit though
Reply to comment…HAVE U NEVER HEARD OF FUN DAMN NOT ALL SONS ARE SERIOUS THE LYRICS ARE FINE AND THE VIDEO MATCHES PERFECTLY SO HOP OF CHRIS
This Chris Eggertain Fruit Cup prob thought People would back him on this ahah he dint even Review it … he must Be a Homo sience he dont like girls in the video .. get over it u piece of crap grow up .. even though u hate CB u sure put some effort into brining his name upp aha .. Chris brown lover haha
ignorant as fuck why you bother posting the video ..his haters are undercover fans GET WELL SOON SICKO …CHRIS BROWN IS ABOVE YOU KEEP DREAMING BITCH
ignorant as fuck why bother posting his video/..his haters are undercover fans coz we can yr passion for him dammn GET WELL SOON ..CHRIS BROWN THE GREATEST IS ABOVE YOU KEEP DREAMING BEHIND THE COMPUTER BITCH
Reply to comment…Are u God,for u not to forgive,fool.
wateva yo name is dat wrote dis report is a dumbass. he dont need people like him downing him all the time. if u didnt like so much u didnt have to watch da damn video so get a life and stay off his dick
LMAOOOooo! You can tell the writer does not care for Brown. I didn’t bother to watch the video but the review was hilraious!
I Fucking Love this Song, This A Fucking Jealous Ugly Looking Person who is so Living in the Fucking Passed, Chris brown Isnt the Only Male who laid their On a female,Chris brown is A Amazing Artist who let his Bad half get the Worst of him! Fuck u,Cause u Wish u could Be Breezy What the Fuck does his Body has to Do with anything,Eh i hate stupid Writer u need to Go back to College or watever u came and Slap the Fuck out ur teacher Cause he didnt Teach u right,And My lasted word this isnt the only Hip&Hop Artist who used Groupie in their Video, Um Let me see TPain Has a Song called I in Love with A Stripper, This Article Is A F++++++ This Song+ChrisBrown=A++++++++
Very informative review plus I would rate the video with a “D”.
This video is crap, and so is the song.
The song is a fun song to.dance to not.everything is serious and the video fit the song perfectly jackass
Like your not even funnny. your cool for bashing someone trying to put there life back on track. Yeah shows alot. It was 2009, its 2011. Get with the picture. :)
I have no idea what world you are coming from, but on Earth we base songs on talent not people…
The song and the video are both unmitigated garbage–much like the man who produced both. Fancy that.
Awesome song, I dont mind the Video clip… Wish there was some dancing but its great.. well done chris..
And to all the Hater “Get over what happened with Rihanna.. That bitch is a devil worshiping Illuminati bitch but no one condemns her do they??
The only problem I have with the song is that it’s old. He already released it on his mixtape. It’s about the third time he re-released a song that he already put out with his mixtape. Other than that I’ve always loved the song. The video looks like they all were having a lot of fun after set seems like it was a blast. I love Chris Brown and K Mac and I can’t wait to hear some NEW songs from Chris <3
LOVE IT! CHRIS BREEZY BABY! AND FOR THE ASSHOLE WHO WROTE THIS ARTICLE IF YOU HATE CHRIS WHY DID YOU POST THIS! STUPID!!! CHRIS BROWN’S TALENT IS A GIFT FROM GOD!! AND GOD FORGIVES ALL SO YOUR A HYPOCRITE for HATING HIM YOUR NOT PERFECT YOU SIN EVERYDAY JUST AS WE ALL DO NO SIN IS GREATER THAN THE OTHER CHRIS EGGERTSEN!!!!!!!!!!! YOU WILL BE PUT ON FULL BLAST YOU SHOULD BE FIRED!!!
You seem really bitter about somethhing that happened years ago both of them are over and the only reason he broke the window was because he was tired of the media bringing it up and honestly I dont blame him…it’s not like the video and the song dont go together…chill out and hop off
Haha if you feel so much hatred toward Chris brown i don’t understand y u would do a review on him. Obviously you can’t put ur hate aside to do an honest review. This review is a joke
Dear Chris Brown fans: Nobody can understand your comments because they have terrible spelling and grammar. Nobody takes you seriously because you seem *barely* literate.
As for Chris Brown himself: If he punched a woman, no matter when it was, he deserves to be shunned for eternity. He doesn’t even have any “talent” to speak of which might make the shunning regrettable or something. You don’t idolize a domestic abuser, this should be obvious.
Reply to comment…this persons job was to review the song and the video not Chris browns character or past and she or he failed to do so therefore your comment as well as this report is irrelevant
Reply to comment who ever you are “DIREWOLF” you need to mind your own i think u have many think to do then “hate” on chris brown dont u
I Think You Guys Are Stupid. This Person Is Just Doing His Job. His A Critic. What Else Do You Expect From Him. .He’s Just Doing What He’s Expected To Do. So Just Like Yalls Say Like Chris Along. . .The Say Goes For This Chris. This Is What He Thinks Of The Video
This review is bullsh!t. So you don’t like the song. That’s okay, but the review is not even about the song and that’s what makes it bullh!t. Rihanna doesn’t gave a rat’s ass about you and I know you don’t give a rat’s ass about Rihanna, so stop it. Brown has more talent than her. DireWolf, how does Rihanna’s ass taste? I heard you and mother lick it all the time. Ass Lickers.
He punched Rihanna in the face! It’s not about her talent, you don’t hit women! Is this such a difficult concept to grasp? Why is misogyny still rampant in our culture? It makes no sense.
I don’t understand why everyone wants to continue to talk about his past and the mistake he made…people do desire a second chance at life and redeming themselves from mistakes..she has moved on from what happened between her and Chris and the public needs to move on as well..Chris is a young man trying to make it in this life just as you are and if you are acting like you made no mistakes then you are not telling the truth because everyone makes mistakes and everyone deserves to be forgiving. The video is smooth, slow down from what Chris usually does but it cool and refreshing at the same time. Rate the video and the song honestly on that aspect and not on how you feel about Chris Brown as a person or from what mistakes he has made in his life because do you really know him or do you just know what society has placed in front of you about him?????? Be Blessed!!!!
AGAIN ! You critics are rambling on about the and I qoute ‘2009 incident between chris brown an rihanna’ yes! Chris abused rihanna! WE ALL KNOW ! Could you please write something that people care about? Seriously,this is by-far one of the lowest and biased articles I’ve ever read. Bitch,Chris IS back in music and IS successful,your stupid articles aren’t and never will change that.. EVER.
Oh and the fact is, this was suppose to be a review on the song .. Not a review on Chris as a person.Have you gained anything about bitching how Chris shouldn’t be in music? -No. Yeah,he probably shouldn’t be allowed..but the fact is,he is.. Get over it and stop writing these stupid articles.
people taking isshh about chris brown is lame. you hear about guys out there beating up there gfs and nobody makes a big deal bout it cz they aint celebrities give chirs brown a break!!!!
yes what he did was not right! but that was the past and as he and riri are moving on from that night ALL YOU SHOULD TOO!!! stop hating on a talented man, all hes tring to do is his carrer!.#teambreezy<3
This review was very biased. What a hater. I personally think the video was great and I love Chris brown! But that’s just me(:
umm fuck rihanna fuck the window n fuck u christopher slays everything he does give him his credit you probably want to fuck rihanna to go kill urself
fuck u stop hating on chris u probably wanna fuck rihanna too the man did his community service he apologize now move the fuck on with ur life damn go hand or something
This guy is dumb as helll. Chris brown is a great artist n the video is amazing. This guy i s just jealous.get a life man get some friends cause you clearly dont see talent when its right in front of you.!
It’s a freakin VIDEO! Get over it! They could be eating cake & icecream, would you like that better? Go to Disneyland!