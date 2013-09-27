Watch: Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston on brotherly love in ‘Thor 2’

#Thor
09.27.13

(CBR) Yahoo! Movies has debuted a featurette for “Thor: The Dark World” that brings viewers up to speed on the complex relationship between Chris Hemsworth”s god of thunder and Tom Hiddleston”s Loki, and establishing their uneasy alliance in the upcoming Marvel sequel.

“Suddenly Thor and Loki are bound together on the same journey, with the same goal, but completely different ways of going about it,” Hiddleston explains, referring to their mission to stop Malekith from plunging the Nine Realms back into darkness. “This film is beyond any of my expectations. It”s amazing.”

“There”s an epic feel to it,” Hemsworth adds. “It”s hugely exciting.”

Directed by Alan Taylor, “Thor: The Dark World” also stars Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins. It opens everywhere Nov. 8.

