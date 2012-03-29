Watch: Chris Pine and Elizabeth Banks find family in new ‘People Like Us’ trailer

Alex Kurtzman may be best known for co-writing (along with partner Roberto Orci) such action-heavy blockbusters as the first two “Transformers” films, “Cowboys and Aliens ” and J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” reboot, but he decided to go in another direction for his directorial debut.

“People Like Us” is a low-key family dramedy that boasts an all-star cast, including “Star Trek” vet Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks (barely recognizable without her “Hunger Games” makeup), Michelle Pfeiffer, “Cowboys and Aliens” survivors Jon Favreau and Olivia Wilde and the great Philip Baker Hall (“50/50”).

In the film, Pine plays a bankrupt salesman who inherits $150,000 when his estranged father passes away…but discovers that he’s supposed to give the money to a sister he never knew existed (Banks). Ethical quandaries and pleasant drives in the California sunshine ensue.

Watch the brand new trailer here:

Pine looks solid as a brash go-getter torn between doing the right thing and cashing in, while Banks continues to charm as the pretty, but damaged, single mom in need of some good luck. Kurtzman has no doubt learned a lot from the directors he’s worked with (even Michael Bay), but so far “People” just looks ordinary. The ace cast can hopefully overcome the syrupy-looking sentimentality of the film (mostly due to the trailer’s sappy musical choices).

“People Like Us” opens nationwide June 29.

What do you think of the trailer? Grade it at the top of the story.