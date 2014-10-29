Watch Chris Rock’s ‘SNL’ promos

10.29.14

Watch Chris Rock”s “SNL” promos
Featuring special guest “Prince,” AKA Bobby Moynihan.

George R.R. Martin uses a sword to knight Seth Meyers
“I dub thee sir Seth, a knight of the pizza,” the “Game of Thrones” honcho said on “Late Night.” PLUS: Amy Poehler and Meyers quizzed Martin on “GoT” trivia, and Poehler doesn”t remember meeting Meyers pre-“SNL.

Dylan McDermott and “Stalker” co-star Maggie Q are reportedly dating
The pair were spotted dining while witting next to each other on Saturday.

Watch a teaser for “Agent Carter”
ABC offered a glimpse last night of its upcoming Marvel series.

Netflix releases the trailer for “Marco Polo”
The 10-episode drama starring newcomer Lorenzo Richelmy in the title role premieres Dec. 12.

Josh Gad sings a “Frozen” song to Jimmy Kimmel
Gad asked Kimmel: “Do you want be a snowman” for Halloween?

