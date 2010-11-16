Watch: Christina Aguilera and Cher put on a show in ‘Burlesque’

11.17.10 8 years ago

Christina Aguilera and Cher sing and dance their way through the new Sony Screen Gems production of “Burlesque.” The film stars Christina Aguilera in the role of Ali,  a small town girl looking to make it big in the big city.  Cher plays Tess, the owner of the club that’s in financial trouble although she refuses to acknowledge it.

It’s a story as old as time, but the cast is good and the music is pretty great. Watch the 8 clips embedded below and see if you and your family want to visit this club come Thanksgiving weekend. It is a safe bet it will have more leggy stockings and glitter than the “Harry Potter” movie, or will it?

“Burlesque” opens November 24th in theaters everywhere

Like all really great love affairs
Tess (Cher) and Stanley tuck reminisce about marriage and sleeping with each, a doomed romance due to the fact that he’s gay.

First lesson
Tess (Cher) shows Ali how to put on makeup

Georgia’s little problem
Georgia (Julianne Hough) learns the joys of morning sickness

You had to make an appearance at your own party?
Marcus (Eric Dane) shows Ali (Christina Aguilera) the view from the top

Welcome to Burlesque
Tess (Cher) does her welcoming musical number

Ali Auditions
Ali shows Tess what she can do dance-wise, she has yet to show her what she can do singing-wise

Ali Meets Jack
Ali meet’s an eyeliner clad Jack (Cam Gigandet) with instant chemistry


Express
Musical numbers… basically 90% of the film

