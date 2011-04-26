Watch: Christina Aguilera starts her career rehab

The official rehabilitation of Christina Aguilera”s career begins tonight on “The Voice.” As you know, she is one of the four celebrity music “coaches” who will mentor contestants to fame. The vocal competition premieres tonight on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. She’s joined by Cee Loo Green, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The unofficial rehab started with this appearance on “Ellen DeGeneres,” where Aguilera gamely and graciously talks about the Super Bowl “Star Spangled Banner” flub, other than that part about “I knew the press would go in for the kill.” Although I have to admit, I agree with her. Yes, it was a big gaffe, but she”s human and I give her credit for singing live.

It would also appear that someone, whether it was a media coach or her manager, sat down with Aguilera and told her to let her warmth come out— look at what miracles have happened for Jennifer Lopez now that we see her softer side on “American Idol.” I”ve interviewed Aguilera and while she”s always been professional and cordial, I”ve never seen her this warm and relaxed.

As you know, Lopez”s new album, “Love?,” drops May 3 and Aguilera tells USA Today that she”s already thinking about her next effort, following last year”s disasterous “Bionic.” “I really want to make a real rooted, heartfelt record. After someone goes through the things that I have, regarding a divorce, there’s a lot of emotions that are stirred,” she says. Aguilera and her husband split last year.