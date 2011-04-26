Watch: Christina Aguilera starts her career rehab

The official rehabilitation of Christina Aguilera”s career begins tonight on “The Voice.” As you know, she is one of the four celebrity music “coaches” who will mentor contestants to fame. The vocal competition premieres tonight on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. She’s joined by Cee Loo Green, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
The unofficial rehab started with this appearance on “Ellen DeGeneres,” where Aguilera gamely and graciously talks about the Super Bowl “Star Spangled Banner” flub, other than that part about “I knew the press would go in for the kill.” Although I have to admit, I agree with her. Yes, it was a big gaffe, but she”s human and I give her credit for singing live.
It would also appear that someone, whether it was a media coach or her manager, sat down with Aguilera and told her to let her warmth come out— look at what miracles have happened for Jennifer Lopez now that we see her softer side on “American Idol.” I”ve interviewed Aguilera and while she”s always been professional and cordial, I”ve never seen her this warm and relaxed.
As you know, Lopez”s new album, “Love?,” drops May 3 and Aguilera tells USA Today that she”s already thinking about her next effort, following last year”s disasterous “Bionic.” “I really want to make a real rooted, heartfelt record. After someone goes through the things that I have, regarding a divorce, there’s a lot of emotions that are stirred,” she says. Aguilera and her husband split last year.
Say what you want about her – but she’s one of the greatest singers of all time, if not the best. There is no one who can do what she does, to the extent and with the power that she does it, period.
The press really over-hyped her whole ‘bad year’ in 2010. Sure, her album didn’t do well, but that’s a direct consequence of the smear campaign Perez Hilton started and carried out after Aguilera UNINVITED him from her album listening party because he outed her close friend, singer/songwriter Sia, as a lesbian, on his celebrity gossip blog. Aguilera defended Sia, said that wasn’t right for him to do and uninvited him from her album listening party after he replied it was his job to out gay entertainers on his blog. The smear campaign started after that.
Aside from Bionic not doing well, and contrary to the blatant and easily refutable lie the mainstream entertainment news has been reporting – Aguilera’s film debut with Cher, ‘Burlesque,’ was a worldwide smash box office success! For some reason the media thinks they can just report blatant lies, that Burlesque ‘flopped,’ when in reality it sold nearly $100 MILLION in ticket sales! And it’s a musical – an original, at that! Those sales make it one of the most successful musicals… of ALL time! Not only that, but the soundtrack sold hundreds of thousands of copies and the DVD has already sold over 1.5 MILLION copies!
Mitchell–I agree with you that she is a terrific singer. She just needs to make an album that shows that again. There were a few songs on Bionic that did, but they weren’t singles and by the time they could have released them, the well was already poisoned on that project.
What does that have to do with her atrocious songwriting and lyrics?