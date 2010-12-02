Watch: Coldplay gets down, lights up for ‘Christmas Lights’

Coldplay have released a digital download-only holiday single this year, “Christmas Lights,” and doubled the fun with a gangbusters music video to boot.

The most extraordinary thing about the clip, in my opinion, is that it was filmed a week ago: exquisite “Sex & Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll” director Mat Whitecross helmed the shoot, which was edited to appear like one long shot. It’s got many of the typical elements of a Christmas scene — fake snow, twinkle-lights, green and red — but also ropes in a trio of violin-playing Elvis impersonators, vaudevillian stage props, fireworks over London and Chris Martin laying on the floor wailing about a lost lady love.

[More after the jump…]

I was prepared to be underwhelmed — what could possibly tide fans over from the last Coldplay album except another album? — but the material is actually on par with the band’s cuter, catchier triple-A-rock ear-worms.

It’s a little bit of a downer, but they can’t all be “Jingle Bells.” Or The Killers’ “Boots.”

Pre-warning: the compression of the music in the YouTube clip is worse than bad, so you may just wanna suck it up and buy acquire the thing.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js