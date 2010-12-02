Watch: Coldplay gets down, lights up for ‘Christmas Lights’

12.02.10 8 years ago

Coldplay have released a digital download-only holiday single this year, “Christmas Lights,” and doubled the fun with a gangbusters music video to boot.

The most extraordinary thing about the clip, in my opinion, is that it was filmed a week ago: exquisite “Sex & Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll” director Mat Whitecross helmed the shoot, which was edited to appear like one long shot. It’s got many of the typical elements of a Christmas scene — fake snow, twinkle-lights, green and red — but also ropes in a trio of violin-playing Elvis impersonators, vaudevillian stage props, fireworks over London and Chris Martin laying on the floor wailing about a lost lady love.

[More after the jump…]

I was prepared to be underwhelmed — what could possibly tide fans over from the last Coldplay album except another album? — but the material is actually on par with the band’s cuter, catchier triple-A-rock ear-worms.

It’s a little bit of a downer, but they can’t all be “Jingle Bells.” Or The Killers’ “Boots.”

Pre-warning: the compression of the music in the YouTube clip is worse than bad, so you may just wanna suck it up and buy acquire the thing.

