Watch: Coldplay ‘hang on’ to R.E.M. with ‘Everybody Hurts’ live cover

09.26.11 7 years ago

Chris Martin is “sad” to see R.E.M. go. So Coldplay tackled the legendary Athens band’s saddest and most popular tunes.

The British group played a drumless “Everybody Hurts” during their appearance at Atlanta’s Midtown Music festival this weekend. It seemed Martin wasn’t feeling quite prepared, though the crowd was enthusiastic.

“See it for the gesture and not for the actual sound,” he quipped.

As previously reported, R.E.M. called it quits last week.

Atlanta’s Piedmont Park was the last of Coldplay’s very stops in the U.S. for 2011, though they’re likely to schedule a full tour sometime after the release of forthcoming “Mylo Xyloto” (due 24). Check all dates here.

How does Chris Martin compare to Michael Stipe?

Around The Web

TAGScoldplaymidtown musicREM

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP