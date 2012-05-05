Watch: Coldplay pay tribute to Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch

Many musicians and others have revealed their grief over this week’s loss of Beastie Boys founding member Adam “MCA” Yauch. The rapper-musician-filmmaker passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer.
At L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl show last night, British pop hitmakers Coldplay paid musical tribute to Yauch.
In the below video, frontman Chris Martin sits at a colorful piano and reinterprets “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party),” the Beasties’ first major hit from their No. 1 debut album “Licensed to Ill” (1986).
Watch the performance here:
In his low tenor, Martin croons such legendary lines like “Livin’ at home is such a drag/now your mom threw away your best porno mag,” while the rest of the band slowly joins in in a quietly epic Coldpay way. Martin closes the tune by repeating the line “Aw mom, you’re just jealous — it’s the Beastie Boys” twice, before turning it into “Sending all our love to the Beastie Boys.”
It’s simultaneously amusing and touching to hear the incessantly catchy, ironically bonehead rap-rock party jam turned into a slow, wistful piano ballad. Martin, 35, was probably 10 or so when the song ruled the radio (and MTV) on both sides of the Atlantic, and it’s not hard to imagine that he knew every word by heart back then — and still knows them now.
The video is actually quite touching. And the clip is pro-shot, so the quality is A-OK.
What do you think of Coldplay’s tribute?
Nicely done, Coldplay. RIP:MCA, what a truly phenomenal– in the dopest way possible– run you had. ~atty in SAV.
welcome to: [www.netetrader.com]
The website wholesale for many kinds of
fashion shoes, like the nike,jordan,prada,****, also including the jeans,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations. All the products are free shipping, and the the price is competitive, and also can accept the paypal payment.,after the payment, can ship within short time.
free shipping
competitive price
any size available
accept the paypal
[www.scnshop.com]
jordan shoes $32
nike shox $32
Christan Audigier bikini $23
Ed Hardy Bikini $23
Smful short_t-shirt_woman $15
ed hardy short_tank_woman $16
Sandal $32
christian louboutin $80
Sunglass $15
COACH_Necklace $27
handbag $33
AF tank woman $17
puma slipper woman $30
[www.netetrader.com]
take your crap somewhere else, turdface. RIP Adam Yauch.
If people thinks Coldplay is the best band in the world. They’re out of their fucking minds because that was mind-numblingly boring. These guys are nothing more a 3rd-rate Radiohead w/o the adventure, a 2nd rate Oasis w/o the swagger, and a 5th rate U2 w/o the soul. They’re nothing more than the British rock equivalent to Nickelturd.
What an opinionated prat you are.
Chris Martin is recognised as one of the best singer/songwriters in the world, not just by his millions of fans, but by his peers.
He doesn’t go banging on about global warming like Bono, while jetting around in private planes and limo’s, no, he goes with Emily Eavis (Glastonbury) to Africa with Oxfam, and the band dedicate £millions to a London Kids Charity.
Plus of course, they’re grossing the biggest receipts…………..no contest
@Mark Hammond-the only reason they’re grossing the big receipts is because U2, the Stones, and Pink Floyd aren’t around and people are too desperate to find anything that is worthy of their stature. Coldplay isn’t worthy of what they’ve done. Being recognized by peers and fans for your writing sappy songs is no different than getting a good grade at school.
Just because they’re a charitable band doesn’t mean their earnest. Sure, Bono is an overbearing twat whose best days are behind him. At least he’s not trying to be cool by being married to some movie star.
@MARK HAMMOND
And of course they let everyone know they donate millions to charity.
They did this in ’09 at the All Points East festival show too. That was when Yauch first announced his cancer and the Beasties had to drop out. Jay-Z replaced them on the bill and did a version of “No Sleep ’til Booklyn.” This was Coldplay’s tribute. A classy move, whether you like them or not.
Thank you Fred. It’s about Adam now, not bashing Coldplay who just wanted to pay tribute to someone awesome. Stop being so evil people and take your hate elsewhere, like to your Psychologist or mommy.
RIP MCA. You were and always will be a great musician. Thank you for the many years of great music and memories.