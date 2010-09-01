Watch: Coldplay’s Chris Martin unveils new song at Apple event

09.01.10 8 years ago

Coldplay”s Chris Martin unveiled a new song this morning at the Apple Event. Such is the power of Steven Jobs.

The tune, “Wedding Bells,” is an inexorably sad song about an ex getting married, even though her former boyfriend clings to the hope of reconciliation.”You keep on moving/but I stand stll/I always loved you and I always will,” Martin sings.

Martin, alone at the piano, announces that “it could all go terribly wrong,”  before launching into the song. All that goes wrong is he hits a few clams, but the song itself is lovely.

What do you think?

 

