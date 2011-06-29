Watch: Coldplay’s ‘Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall’ music video

The fun part of being in Coldplay is the ability to purchase an abandoned residential building in the middle of nowhere and cover it in paint. Or, at least, that’s what the British soft rock band got up to for the music video to “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall.”

Frontman Chris Martin has said that the band was inspired by ’80s graffiti and tagging in New York as they made their new, as-yet-untitled effort. If you check their promo photos, and the single art for “Waterfall,” you’ll see they may be beating the theme to death, as they did with the French military motif for last “Viva La Vida.”

However, the overwhelming smell of drying paint and spraycan fumes won’t overtake your viewing experience of the clip, which features some beautiful stop-motion concept work. The sad part is, the band turns to the wrong decade — the ’90s — for those parts with the blacklight paint. Whatever. Wait for the end as you watch an entire building structure get covered in color, splashes raining down from the windows as the band “rocks out” in a field.

The fun parts remind me of the best moments from “Strawberry Swing” and cutout-happy “Don’t Panic.”

Coldplay are working on finishing their fifth full-length, and have already premiered two additional new songs this month for the “Teardrop” EP. No word yet if those songs, “Major Minus” and “Moving to Mars,” will be on the full studio set. They headlined Glastonbury over the weekend and will be pulling similar duty at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August.

