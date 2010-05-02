Watch: Conan O’Brien talks TBS, Twitter in ’60 Minutes’ outtakes

Conan O’Brien’s “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday (May 2) night lasted nearly 16 minutes, but much of the juiciest stuff was left on the cutting room floor.

Rather than trash those unused portions of the Steve Kroft interview, CBS has opted to make those O’Brien snippets available as Web Extras and, not surprisingly, some of them are more illuminating than what actually ran in the puff piece.

In these extended or unseen clips, O’Brien discusses why he chose cable, his decision to go on Twitter and more.

Conan O’Brien, Star Of Stage & Twitter?

Conan’s Taurus

Conan On Cable

Conan’s Not On TV Blues

