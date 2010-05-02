Watch: Conan O’Brien talks TBS, Twitter in ’60 Minutes’ outtakes

#Video
05.02.10 8 years ago
Conan O’Brien’s “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday (May 2) night lasted nearly 16 minutes, but much of the juiciest stuff was left on the cutting room floor.
Rather than trash those unused portions of the Steve Kroft interview, CBS has opted to make those O’Brien snippets available as Web Extras and, not surprisingly, some of them are more illuminating than what actually ran in the puff piece.
In these extended or unseen clips, O’Brien discusses why he chose cable, his decision to go on Twitter and more.
Conan O’Brien, Star Of Stage & Twitter?

Watch CBS News Videos Online

Conan’s Taurus

Watch CBS News Videos Online

Conan On Cable

Watch CBS News Videos Online

Conan’s Not On TV Blues

Watch CBS News Videos Online

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGS60 minutesCONAN O'BRIENJay outtakesvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP