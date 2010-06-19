Watch: Courtney Love talks Trent Reznor’s man parts, drugs and more

We”re not sure that a normal episode of “Behind the Music” can even begin to capture the wackiness that is known as Courtney Love, but VH-1 gives it their best shot. Plus, as she shows in the clip below, she only needs about, oh, five seconds, to bring the crazy.
She admits she”s a “crazy bitch,” but that if we don”t stop hassling her, “I”ll f***ing kill you.”
We especially like the part where she poses the theory that if she had said that Hole would be as big as the Beatles that they might have been, but since she said she wanted to be bigger than Sonic Youth, but smaller than Jane”s Addiction, that”s exactly where the gods placed them.
We turned it off when she started talking about how an unspecified “they” begged her to get an abortion. Wow. There is absolutely no sense of TMI with her. Even though we all know that, sometimes she”s still shocking. Let”s put it this way, this special is going to do nothing to bring her daughter, Frances Bean, back into the fold. Plus, she carps at NIN’s Trent Reznor, but she keeps the quasi-feud alive and well here by revisiting her comments on his manhood.
By the way, this is NSFW, especially the explanation of the band”s name.
Courtney Love”s “Behind the Music” airs Monday, June 21, at 8:30 p.m.
What an embarrassment. What was Kurt Cobain thinking? I’m sure he asked himself that, didn’t know the answer, and the rest is history.
I like Courtney now that she is over her drug problem. Kurt loved Courtney very much and always said it. Hole was a good band and I like her new album. I always thought Trent Reznor tried to take some of Kurt’s fame once he was dead by dating Courtney so soon after the suicide. Then Reznor wrote all those creepy suicide songs and acted like he was depressed- yuck.
Man, Courtney Love is pathetic. She still talks about Trent Reznor’s man parts after all of these years. Yet, he’s moved on and is doing very well right now.
I heard Trent Reznor faked a wedding & now a pregnancy because no one was playing attention to his new band. No airplay, bad media reviews and low download numbers.
Courtney is the Best!!!! Fuck Trent Reznor – he’s a user & abuser!
Like it or not, Courtney is the real deal in Hollywood. So many celebs in LA are phony and lie out of their teeth. But not Ms. Love. Reznor, on the other hand became a steroid bozo years ago and is now married to an even bigger bozo. ROTF.
Yeah and Courtney love rolling outside his hotel door naked when he told her to get away from him. Trent called her evil. She gave acid to his dog. She’s been F’ing other musicians even when Kurt was alive. Please. Who is the whack job? here???
Brenda, you are full of shit. ^This is the biggest LIE. Courtney was not naked outside Reznor’s door. Don’t you think they press would have cover that “news if it was true? Ever hear of HOTEL CAMERAS dumbass?
Reznor lied about his image and himself for over 20 years in the music business. As for his dog eating acid – it would have been dead in 12 hours, but that never happened did it dumbass?
As for Courtney sleeping with other musicians – really? Who? Don’t you think it would have gotten in the press since she was married to the biggest rock star in the world? Not to mention that she herself was/is more famous than Trent Reznor.
They like this