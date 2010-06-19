Watch: Courtney Love talks Trent Reznor’s man parts, drugs and more

We”re not sure that a normal episode of “Behind the Music” can even begin to capture the wackiness that is known as Courtney Love, but VH-1 gives it their best shot. Plus, as she shows in the clip below, she only needs about, oh, five seconds, to bring the crazy.

She admits she”s a “crazy bitch,” but that if we don”t stop hassling her, “I”ll f***ing kill you.”

We especially like the part where she poses the theory that if she had said that Hole would be as big as the Beatles that they might have been, but since she said she wanted to be bigger than Sonic Youth, but smaller than Jane”s Addiction, that”s exactly where the gods placed them.

We turned it off when she started talking about how an unspecified “they” begged her to get an abortion. Wow. There is absolutely no sense of TMI with her. Even though we all know that, sometimes she”s still shocking. Let”s put it this way, this special is going to do nothing to bring her daughter, Frances Bean, back into the fold. Plus, she carps at NIN’s Trent Reznor, but she keeps the quasi-feud alive and well here by revisiting her comments on his manhood.

By the way, this is NSFW, especially the explanation of the band”s name.

Courtney Love”s “Behind the Music” airs Monday, June 21, at 8:30 p.m.