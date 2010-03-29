Watch: Cypress Hill and Tom Morello ‘Rise Up’

03.29.10 8 years ago
 There”s really nothing that Rage Against the Machine”s Tom Morello can”t do, is there? Whether it”s playing with Rage, or solo as The Watchman or with Boots Riley in Street Sweeper Social Club, he”s usually nothing short of amazing.
So its no surprise that he takes “Rise Up,” the new single from Cypress Hill-and may we say, if this is what a long hiatus does for a band”s creative juices, we”re all for it-and elevates it to another plane. Check him out about 2:30 in. The song is ferocious and the video plays on political unrest that”s all too frequent in the City of Angels.  This revolution will be televised.
“Rise Up” is the title track to the CH”s eighth studio album, which comes out April 20 on Priority Records.
Check out the clip, which premiered on AOL”s The Boombox today.

