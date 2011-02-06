Watch: Daniel Craig tries to tame a wild one in new ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ Super Bowl TV spot

Jon Favreau got a jump on the rest of the movie Super Bowl competition by tweeting an action packed new spot for “Cowboys & Aliens” with Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford and Olivia Wilde a few hours before the game.
The new :30 spot gives moviegoers a much better look at the alien critters who’ve attacked the Old West and gives Olivia Wilde a couple of beauty shots that we’re certainly not complaining about. In fact, our only complaint is that the spot isn’t a :60 so we could see more.
“Cowboys & Aliens” opens nationwide on July 29, 2011. What do you think of Favreau and company’s Super Bowl spot? Share your thoughts below.
“From the director of Iron Man”
But hopefully not Iron Man 2…