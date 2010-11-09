Watch: Daniel Radcliffe in six new clips from ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’

A somber and gritty tone is pervasive throughout these six new clips from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” Opening this month.

They are, however, surprisingly devoid of action, as four out of the six involve conversations between Harry and his friends or Lord Valdemort giving orders. The two clips in which anything happens are “Cafe Attack” and “Potion.” In the first, Harry and Pals have a wand ‘shoot out’ of sorts with two unidentified tough men. In ‘Potion’ Harry’s friends all drink of a potion to make them all look like him, and perhaps confuse their enemies.

The Harry Potter series is perhaps unique in that its subject matter has matured and become more serious as the characters have grown up. What began as simple tales of discovering magic, hidden passageways and quidditch matches is now deadly serious with interpersonal relationships and simple survival coming to a forefront. What is apparent from these clips is that the young stars have matured into very good actors, each one holding their own in the serious exchanges in these scenes.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” opens the 19th of November, 2010



