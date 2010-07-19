Watch: Daughtry emotes wistfullly in video for ‘September’

It”s only July, but Daughtry already has fall on the brain. The video for “September,” the band”s current single, is primarily a performance clip, but it also takes a bittersweet look back.

As the band, looking appropriately wistful, plays in a seemingly empty theater, pictures and home movies of them as kids and young adults pop up on a screen behind them. We see lead singer Chris Daughtry and former “American Idol” contestant with hair!

The mid-tempo ballad, co-written by Chris Daughtry and bandmate Josh Steely, is about chasing those glorious summer days, but knowing that to really pursue your dreams, you have to leave the small town that give birth to those ideas. The group”s 2009 album, “Leave This Town” takes its name from this song, the collection’s third single.