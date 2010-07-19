Watch: Daughtry emotes wistfullly in video for ‘September’

07.19.10 8 years ago

It”s only July, but Daughtry already has fall on the brain. The video for “September,” the band”s current single, is primarily a performance clip, but it also takes a bittersweet look back.

As the band, looking appropriately wistful,  plays in a seemingly empty theater, pictures and home movies of them as kids and young adults pop up on a screen behind them. We see lead singer Chris Daughtry and former “American Idol” contestant with hair!

The mid-tempo ballad, co-written by Chris Daughtry and bandmate Josh Steely, is about chasing those glorious summer days, but knowing that to really pursue your dreams, you have to leave the small town that give birth to those ideas. The group”s 2009 album, “Leave This Town” takes its name from this song, the collection’s third single.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLChris DaughtryDaughtryjoshy steelyLeave this townSeptember

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP