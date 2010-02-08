Watch: Dave Grohl, Ashton Kutcher, SNL Cast spoof hardcore punk in Crisis of Conformity sketch

Ever think you’d hear Nirvana/Foo Fighters/Them Crooked Vultures icon Dave Grohl make a prostate joke? Think again.

Grohl joined up with Fred Armisen, host Ashton Kutcher and other members of the “Saturday Night Live” crew for a sketch that let each stretch out musically… Under the guise of middle-age dudes reminiscing about the old days in their old band Crisis of Conformity at one of their daughters’ weddings.

The quartet unexpectedly thrash into a hardcore punk tune “Fist Fight in the Parking Lot” with Armison growling lyrics akin to Suicidal Tendencies’ “Institutionalized” and the Jim Carroll Band. Predictably, dishes and drinks are launched skyward, tables disassembled and Grohl is dead nasty.

This is what my Oldies will sound like.

The drummer was there originally because Them Crooked Vultures — featuring, too, Josh Homme and John Paul Jones — were on as special musical guests. Check out the clips of their “New Fang” and “Mind Eraser.”

