Watch: David Guetta spray paints the world in video for ‘Metropolis’

David Guetta has a lot to say in the video for his instrumental “Metropolis.” The edgy clip is a dissertation on freedom and censorship, with Guetta spray painting encouraging bromides like “Never Give Up” and “Music Is My Art” and “Freedom.” in the guerilla-style clip, which also features quick cuts of exploding earth planets, speakers, etc. and Guetta with a bandana over his face.

The clip also features Dutch DJ Nicky Romero. Following Guetta”s poppier tracks with vocals from the likes of Usher, Nicki Minaj and Sia, this one is for his hardcore dance fans.