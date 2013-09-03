Watch: DC kicks off Villians Month with ‘Necessary Evil’ clip

(CBR) To mark the launch on Wednesday of DC Comics” Villains Month and “Forever Evil”, the much-publicized event series by Geoff Johns and David Finch, USA Today has debuted a clip from “Necessary Evil: Villains of DC Comics”.

Arriving Oct. 25 on Blu-ray and DVD, the documentary explores DC”s rogues in-depth through interviews with “with the famed creators, storytellers and those who have crafted the personalities and profiles of many of the most notorious villains in comic book history.” Legendary actor Christopher Lee narrates.

“The best supervillains, that resonate the most, they do it on two levels,” Johns says in the clip below. “They do it how they psychologically reflect or challenge your superhero and also, in the story, what they”ve done to affect the superhero”s life.”

In the accompanying article, Johns and Finch also discuss “Forever Evil”, which spins out of the events of “Trinity War,” with the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3 – Ultraman, Owlman, Superwoman, Johnny Quick, Power Ring and Deathstorm – arriving to take over this world.

“I love the Justice League, and this is an even better Justice League for me because they”re dark and evil and scary,” Finch tells the newspaper. “They”re more extreme in every way.”

Johns adds, “We get to hold up this twisted mirror at the world”s great heroes and see what they could have been.”