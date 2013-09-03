Watch: DC kicks off Villians Month with ‘Necessary Evil’ clip

#DC Comics
and 09.03.13 5 years ago

(CBR) To mark the launch on Wednesday of DC Comics” Villains Month and “Forever Evil”, the much-publicized event series by Geoff Johns and David Finch, USA Today has debuted a clip from “Necessary Evil: Villains of DC Comics”.

Arriving Oct. 25 on Blu-ray and DVD, the documentary explores DC”s rogues in-depth through interviews with “with the famed creators, storytellers and those who have crafted the personalities and profiles of many of the most notorious villains in comic book history.” Legendary actor Christopher Lee narrates.

“The best supervillains, that resonate the most, they do it on two levels,” Johns says in the clip below. “They do it how they psychologically reflect or challenge your superhero and also, in the story, what they”ve done to affect the superhero”s life.”

In the accompanying article, Johns and Finch also discuss “Forever Evil”, which spins out of the events of “Trinity War,” with the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3 – Ultraman, Owlman, Superwoman, Johnny Quick, Power Ring and Deathstorm – arriving to take over this world.

“I love the Justice League, and this is an even better Justice League for me because they”re dark and evil and scary,” Finch tells the newspaper. “They”re more extreme in every way.”

Johns adds, “We get to hold up this twisted mirror at the world”s great heroes and see what they could have been.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDavid FinchDC COMICSforever evilGEOFF JOHNSNecessary EvilNecessary Evil Villians of DC Comicsvillians month

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP