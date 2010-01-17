Watch: Death Cab for Cutie covers ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’

The 15th Annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Friday night, and Death Cab for Cutie were in the house to play a special tribute song to John Hughes.

The tender quartet played one of the most iconic tracks of the 1980’s, Simple Minds’ “Don’t You Forget About Me,” as clips from Hughes’ films flowed behind.

Granted, it’s a tough track to tackle, considering its beloved melody has been forever burned in millions’ brains.

But frontman Ben Gibbard obviously struggled with its opening strains, while the band was trying to bring new emotional impact to it’s oft-repeated riffs. HitFix awards blogger Greg Ellwood, who was at the show itself, loved it. But we wouldn’t mind seeing a better-practiced version.

Let’s just say it was a relief that Death Cab was finally playing something other than the “New Moon” song.



The group is in the studio now completing its seventh album.