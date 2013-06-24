Watch: Design-obsessed homeowners duke it out on ‘Four Houses’

“Four Houses” moves to Monday nights on TLC at 10 PM (ET/PT) beginning June 24. The 10-part series follows four designed-obsessed homeowners as they snoop, tour and score each other”s homes in hopes of having their home ranked number one and winning the $10,000 cash prize.

The show shows the homeowners as they vie to impress each other with their unique decor and personal style. The contestants will have the chance to poke around each home and give their frank – and often harsh – opinions before awarding the home an overall impression score out of ten and later ranking it for originality, style and livability. The homeowner with the highest total score takes home the $10,000 grand prize -and of course, bragging rights. TLC has upped the ante this season by featuring even more of the largest, architecturally appealing and oftentimes, quirky, homes across the country. Each of these owners feels that they have the best home, but only one can be on top. May the best house win!