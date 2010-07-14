Watch: M. Night’s name main push behind creepy new ‘Devil’ trailer

What day is it? What time is it? Where am I?

First, have you seen the “Devil” trailer?

I’ve been an ardent supporter of the horror career of John Erik Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, his creative partner/brother, and considering the heat I took for supporting their unfortunately underseen “The Poughkeepsie Tapes,” it’s extra-nice to hear the buzz I’ve been hearing for their new film “Devil,” and to see a trailer that promises a crazy, stylish little dark “Twilight Zone” style thriller. This is the first release under a new anthology banner, presented by M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s based on a story idea by him, with the screenplay written by Brian Nelson. The Dowdles were the ones picked to direct the first film and kick off “The Night Chronicles,” and despite the rumors in the days after the release of “The Last Airbender,” they’ve certainly got M. Night’s name front and center in the ad campaign that this kicks off.

I hope this trailer doesn’t show the whole movie. We won’t know, obviously, until we see the film, but I do know that the screenings they’ve had for this have gone well so far, and the film seems to getting a strong overall reaction. Take a look and see what you think:

I like modestly-budgeted genre filmmaking where you have to rely on character and performance and just plain being clever, and I hope that’s what these films are. That’s certainly the opportunity when you’re doing something like this, and the Dowdles seem to me to be guys who make the most of whatever filmmaking opportunities have come their way so far. Here’s the teaser one-sheet for the film as well:

I hope we have more on “Devil” before it hits theaters on February 11, 2011.

