Funny or Die has answered your prayers, those of you who have ever had this thought: “You know what ‘Downton Abbey’ could really use? A Diddy cameo. Yeah, that’s right, this show needs Diddy to play a character named Lord Wolcott that is pronounced ‘Lord Wilcott.’ Also, some Maggie Smith lesbian action.” The first-ever White Party was a very different kind of thing.
Watch: Diddy heads to Downton Abbey
Liana Maeby 05.17.13 5 years ago
