Watch: Does Christina Aguilera go too far in ‘Not Myself Tonight?’

Christina Aguilera is going to have some explaining to do. In a few short years, her young son Max is going to want to know why mommy has a gag in her mouth, why she”s on all fours drinking from a water bowl and why she”s kneeling between another woman”s thighs in her video for “Not Myself Tonight.”
And his mom will patiently explain that sometimes in life, when you”ve taken a long hiatus (by music industry standards, at least) and feel the ragged, hot breath of a certain take-no-prisoners competitor on your neck who wasn”t even playing clubs when you were already topping the charts, you have to shock people into paying attention to you. That means you look at what your successors (Lady GaGa), peers (Britney) and predecessors (Madonna) have done and think about what you can do to top that. That “Dirrty” girl who wore bottomless chaps a few years ago? Child”s play.
The problem is instead of coming across as innovative, or even particularly sexy, Aguilera comes across as a little desperate and, quite frankly, it”s beneath her. And by the time she throws in the gratuitous shots of her perfume, there”s really not much more to be said.
XXXTina goes through the entire Trashy Lingerie inventory here and then some. She really wants us to know that there”s no area of sex play that doesn”t interest our girl. Latex mask? Bring it on! Whips? Please sir, may I have another! Girl on girl? Fabulous! Orgy? The more the merrier!
In the intro to the Hype Williams-directed video, Aguilera says, “It”s visually exactly how I”m feeling right now.” All I can think about is how some of those outfits must chafe.
Let”s be clear about one thing: if Aguilera”s goal is to show that she is one hot MILF without having to pose for Playboy, she”s made her point. She looks amazing. But we kind of get that the first 10 times she strips down to next to nothing. A little of this stuff goes a long way. By the end, it”s practically visually assaulting. The whole thing would have worked much better as a five-photo pictorial in Vogue.
If she wants to put us on notice that there”s no room for any other musical Genies in her bottle and it”s time for everyone else to step aside, we hear her loud and clear. But we can”t help but feel a little sad. Aguilera has an incredible voice. None of her peers even come close when it comes to vocal chops and yet she feels she has to rely on soft-core porn to get people to pay attention to her. There”s nothing wrong with sexy, but “Not Myself Tonight” seems like a blatant, forced attempt to scream “Look at me!!!” Christina, you”re better than this.
1 – She looks like she’s trying to do a homage to Madonna (and maybe George Michael?)
2 – The song is lame.
3 – What’s with the “Step Up” dance scene in the rain?
4 – It’s desperate cause it’s dumb. She comes off as trying to out-do GaGa instead of doing her own thing (like Britney for example). Sort of sad. She’s lost her niche.
Thank you. I thought the same thing.
She’s trying so hard to be taken seriously. If she had released this before Gaga, she might have been cutting edge, but she is continuously playing catch up now.
Everybody know that Christina loves to challenge herself. I think it’s not her first time to cross the line. Although I would agree that this video is way wilder. But I don’t think she’s gone too far. Her music describes herself best.
I’m a huge Christina fan but couldn’t agree more! This is way over the top..and yet not much more than you would see at a cheap strip bar
I think Christina thought that if she would sex it up, then she would be able to compete with Lady Gaga when it comes to shocking imagery. However, Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” is not shocking imagery in an overtly sexual nature, but more shocking in the fact that Lady Gaga was depicted as a sex slave sold to the Russian Mafia after being kidnapped by the fashion world. If Christina wants to grab attention, do a shocking story line within the video and please do not re-enact a soft core porn. The video was beneath you, Ms. Aguilera, and pay attention to the fact that Gaga’s videos did not even go this far sexually.
Oh come on people, it’s already more than clear to everyone how talented the woman is and she doesn’t have to prove anything, she is putting on a show and having fun no doubt and fans like me appreciate all new twist and risk she takes, why waste your time commenting on her work if its not your cup of tea, just move on to the next thing…and about gaga comparisons, seriuosly??gaga’s good talent (BTW,i like her too) but is more about visuals that don’t match her music or lyrics.Stop comparing!!! Its annoying period!
Watched this to wake me up so I can continue my finals studying and yes, yes it did. And yes, she went too far. This was not shocking in a good way. The sexuality thing is so played out.. Christina says she likes to take risks and explore her art and all that baloney but this is NOT a risk. This is what everyone else has been doing except trampier. She should be embarassed. I’m a mom and I would never do this to my son. The thing that bugs me most about this though is that it’s insincere. The woman is married and has a two year old. When does she go around hooking up with girls and having orgies exactly? Yeah I def agree, this is a desperate attempt to get attention, and she’ll get it that’s for sure…
i think some of you are over thinking things. Jesus, it’s just a video! (a pretty nice one at that)
Not Shocking at all: recycled decade old music, I heard a Timbaland beat from his Magoo days mixed with Chris Brown and vocals from late ’90s R&B Dance over a plotless video that might as well have been from her burlesque phase. You want attention? Make something worth listening to and then show me you can dance to it, actual dancing please.
Just Simple: If you don’t like it DON’t WATCH IT, that’s all. I’ts her video she can do whatever she likes! Since when become a mom it’s getting boring and not having fun?! Like the songs Says “i’m not myself tonight” Like if you never thought about been anybody else or having a different kind of life at least for a night or a moment?! that’s what it means, just that! LEt her BE! it’s getting annoying this kind of thing