Watch: Does Katy Perry make Matt Lauer’s popsicle melt on ‘Today’ show?

#Katy Perry
08.27.10 8 years ago

Katy Perry bought a little bit of California to New York on Friday as she performed a cotton candy version of “California Gurls” on “Today”s” concert series before a packed Rockefeller Plaza.

The set, replete with giant lollipops, balloons and clouds, was adorable. All that was missing was Snoop Dogg, who appears on the record, but all the fans in hot pink wigs made up for that. Is it just me or does it seem a little bit odd to be singing “sex on the beach” as a big yellow teddy bear cavorts nearby?

 Does Perry”s performance melt your popsicle?

 

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGScalifornia gurlsKATY PERRYTeenage Dreamtoday show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP