Watch: Does Katy Perry make Matt Lauer’s popsicle melt on ‘Today’ show?

Katy Perry bought a little bit of California to New York on Friday as she performed a cotton candy version of “California Gurls” on “Today”s” concert series before a packed Rockefeller Plaza.

The set, replete with giant lollipops, balloons and clouds, was adorable. All that was missing was Snoop Dogg, who appears on the record, but all the fans in hot pink wigs made up for that. Is it just me or does it seem a little bit odd to be singing “sex on the beach” as a big yellow teddy bear cavorts nearby?

Does Perry”s performance melt your popsicle?

