Watch: Donald Glover, Andy Samberg, Aubrey Plaza starring in ‘The To Do List’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Comedy heavy-hitters like Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Mintz-Plasse have assembled for some after-school action.

“The To Do List” stars “Parks and Rec” actress Plaza as Brandy Klark, “a Type-A, overachiever who comes up with a “to-do list” featuring all the risqué extra-curricular activities she missed out on in high school and wants to complete before college.” Her other run-ins in the CBS Films flick include Johnny Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Sarah Steele, Scott Porter, Rachel Bilson, Connie Britton and Clark Gregg.

The comedy is written and directed by Maggie Carey from Funny or Die Presents, with the film due in theaters on Feb. 14.

Set in ’90s, “The To Do List” may bring back some hazy memories of the era: in the two released still photos from the film, looks like Glover may be revisiting some of his past fashion tastes, while Bilson and Plaza will play buddies trapped in a world of Caboodles (remember those?) and when TV screens weren’t flat. Check the pics out below.