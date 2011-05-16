Watch: Donald Trump announces his presidential plans, ‘Apprentice’ future

For weeks now, the media has been paying an inordinate amount of time speculating on the possibility of a Donald Trump run for the White House.

On Monday (May 16), Trump found the perfect venue to reveal his intentions: A room full of advertisers at the NBC upfront presentation in New York City.

Donald Trump will not, in fact, be running for president in 2012.

Stop looking so shocked!

Stop looking so disappointed!

He has a good reason for deciding not to take over as the nation’s top executive and commander-in-chief: NBC wants “Celebrity Apprentice” back for another season next spring and Trump is proud of the charity work the show does.

Here’s the announcement Trump made on Monday:

