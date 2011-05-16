Watch: Donald Trump announces his presidential plans, ‘Apprentice’ future

For weeks now, the media has been paying an inordinate amount of time speculating on the possibility of a Donald Trump run for the White House.
Â 
On Monday (May 16), Trump found the perfect venue to reveal his intentions: A room full of advertisers at the NBC upfront presentation in New York City.
Â 
Donald Trump will not, in fact, be running for president in 2012.
Â 
Stop looking so shocked!
Â 
Stop looking so disappointed!
Â 
He has a good reason for deciding not to take over as the nation’s top executive and commander-in-chief: NBC wants “Celebrity Apprentice” back for another season next spring and Trump is proud of the charity work the show does.
Â 
Here’s the announcement Trump made on Monday:
Â 

