Watch: Donald Trump announces his presidential plans, ‘Apprentice’ future

For weeks now, the media has been paying an inordinate amount of time speculating on the possibility of a Donald Trump run for the White House.
On Monday (May 16), Trump found the perfect venue to reveal his intentions: A room full of advertisers at the NBC upfront presentation in New York City.
Donald Trump will not, in fact, be running for president in 2012.
Stop looking so shocked!
Stop looking so disappointed!
He has a good reason for deciding not to take over as the nation’s top executive and commander-in-chief: NBC wants “Celebrity Apprentice” back for another season next spring and Trump is proud of the charity work the show does.
Here’s the announcement Trump made on Monday:
Bullshit he didn’t run because he never runs he has threatened to run for the 12 to 16 years and he never runs. Plus nbc stated themselves that if don ran for prez they were just going to use someone else. He was never going to run but by saying so look how much free publicity he got. The man is slimey and the fact he has a tv show makes me want to pee on him.
Love that there is cheering when he says he’s “not running”