Watch: ‘Doomsday Preppers’ bring on the cray-cray with tomahawks

I get it. The world is going to hell in a hand basket, and it’s not beyond the scope of reason to be prepared for hungry marauders to come banging on your door, demanding what you’ve got. If you’ve seen the traffic on the 405, that day may be coming soon, like next weekend. But it’s still a little unsettling to watch “Doomsday Preppers” (premiering Tues. Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. on Nat Geo) as some people prepare for the worst by, say, teaching their kids how to toss a tomahawk into someone’s skull. Buying some canned goods, fine, but this seems a bit much, really. Still, I wouldn’t mind picking up a few tips from prepper Michael Patrick Douglas, as a bird call-based alarm system seems very eco-friendly and almost peaceful, except for the running to get your tomahawks part. Watch Douglas in action below.
On the chalk board Emily is drawing on we deliberately wrote the seven traits of a whole human being as a passive protest to what the film crew had us do to portray their agenda. No one on the crew even noticed it was there. I hope they don’t edit out our message of coming from a place of peace and not from a place of fear as one manifests bounty, but I doubt we’ll get that message out. They already had a story in mind. Check out our website for a more accurate portrayal of our approach.
-Mike
[www.primitiveskills.com]
As someone who says he is coming from a place of peace, not of fear, don’t you think that it a little bit hypocritical towards the children that were being viewed by you. Do you think that they were peaceful or in a place of fear?
-Mike
Hello, I think Emily might have a thyroid disorder please have her checked out for hypothroidism, it looks like she’s getting a goiter. God Bless.
I really enjoyed your approach. Can you please tell me what brand of tomahawks those were? Thanks!
