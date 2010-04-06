Watch: Dr. Dre teases new Jay-Z-enhanced single; album’s coming this year, no, really, for real

Dr. Dre is finally putting somewhat-specific terms on his much-anticipated album “Detox,” or at least the first single to be unveiled from it.

The famed producer and rapper told CNBC that the single “Under Pressure” features Jay-Z and will drop sometime in the next two weeks.

“I’m definitely gonna be putting the album out this year, finally,” he smiled. Start the goods around 6:41 in the video below. Aside from, y’know, launching a headphones line with label head Jimmy Iovine, Dre has no other projects really planned. “Just trying to finish this record.”

Dre has been trying to even make this final follow-up to 1999’s epic “2001” for more than 10 years now. He’s promised it on and off, but it’s widely believed that he’s headstrong in keeping that oath this year. He was tripped up at least a little, time-wise, in February when he filed a lawsuit against his old label Death Row for royalties from the iconic ’90s album “The Chronice.”

Eminem is getting some of the Dr. Dre treatment on his “Relapse 2” record this year.