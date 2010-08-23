Watch: Drake ignores a stripper in the ‘Miss Me’ clip with Lil Wayne

Drake”s new video for “Miss Me” must be the 8,000th clip that features Lil Wayne since his March incarceration. But there”s more. There”s also some fire and a stripper, who just seems to be irritating Drake more than anything else. “Miss Me” was directed by Anthony Mandler, who”s helmed all of Drake”s clips from “Thank Me Later.”

Even when he”s between the dancer”s legs, Drake is pining for Nicki Minaj,who, he”s hoping, will marry him one day since her ” pants are mighty fitted.”

Drake tells MTV that the video”s message is “youth in revolt, rebellious,” which completely bypassed me unless nothing says “revolt” like a writhing dancer.

Weezy”s rap is definitely NSFW with such lines as “My bitches do it til they suck the brown off.” Wouldn”t that hurt? It”s one of his most rambling raps ever in that he also shouts out to Haiti and other complete non-sequiturs. His image appears as some ethereal floating head through most of his part, with a few group shots taken before he went to jail. Our favorite part is when Weezy quotes lyrics from the Miracles’ 1976 hit, “Love Machine.” Trippy.

The video, edited in quick cuts and beautifully shot as it may be, has not plot and, like the song, is weirdly all over the place. There”s no relation at all to Drake”s sweet “Miss Me” chorus and the rest of the song or Weezy”s rap and the video has the same disjointed feel.

In other Lil Wayne news, Drake announced on Thursday that a “Welcome Home Weezy” concert will be held Nov. 5 to herald Lil Wayne”s release from jail. He”s been serving time in New York”s Riker”s Island on weapons charges and is slated to be released on Nov. 4. No details on the concert, but newlilwayne.com figures it will likely be on the west coast since Drake plays in Los Angeles on Nov. 4 and in Las Vegas on Nov. 6.



