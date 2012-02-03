Watch: Drake’s ‘Practice’ gets a voyeuristic, YouTube-style, sexy-time video

Nothing says “pain and regret in your sweat” like an ass akin to a wavin’ flag.

That’s the gist of Drake’s “Practice” music video, featuring the sex-time moves of Kyra Chaos, a model frequently featured in Smooth Girl magazine. If you are unfamiliar with Smooth Girl magazine, I highly recommend checking it out on a 17-inch screen, brightly lit, in a well-populated and professional setting such as a coffee shop or in and around your boss’ office.

For more than three minutes, Chaos indicates to her audience what they’re missing — more specifically, what Drake’s got and you not. She presents her greatest asset in front of a mirror and to the viewer, lo-fi YouTube style, in a pair of jeggings and a chopped and screwed top. Her dance is only interrupted, at the end, by the non-euphemistic entry of Drake.

“Practice,” an ode to a stripper, has a couple problems with it. Here is an example of a terrible lyric: “You can even call me daddy, give you someone to look up to.” Ew. See, also: condescension. There’s also the indication that, while his lady love may be a stripper, Drake is somehow above it. What, did he meet her at a book store? Is the solution to pain and regret sex but, y’know, meaningful, post-stripping sex? “You telling me it’s only been a couple other people that you’ve been with / I’mma trust you, I’mma give you the benefit of the doubt,” he says. OH THANK YOU for your tender mercies and consideration in our attempt at coitus, good sir.

The video does little to address these concerns, but, then again, very little happens in the video anyway. What happens on the viewer’s end, however… It’s fine, this video’s not for me. I remain, ever faithfully, a Drake hater.

“Practice” is off of Drake’s 2011 album “Take Care.”

Practice from OctobersVeryOwn on Vimeo.