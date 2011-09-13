Watch: Edward and Bella tie the knot in new ‘Breaking Dawn’ trailer

It’s finally here, Twi-hards — the brand new, full-length trailer for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.”

Watch below to see Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner reprise their respective roles as Edward, Bella and Jacob one second-to-last time. In Part 1, Edward and Bella tie the knot, and then lead an event-free life where nothing unusual ever happens. Just kidding.





The wait’s not too long now. “Part 1” will be released on November 18 of this year, with “Part 2” following on November 16, 2012.



What do you think of the trailer?