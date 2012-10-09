Watch Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros’ sweet ‘Child’ video

10.09.12 6 years ago

As I’ve mention in my reviews of the band before, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros have a man-child wilderness about them. In the video for “Child” off of their latest “Here,” they go full indulgence mode of this guiltless, youngster embrace, as an old man rises from his hospital bed to go on a slow-motion journey.

It’s actually very sweet and totally in earnest. Bubbles, mimes, farmers markets and cloud-staring abound in this strong tea of memory.

The video was directed by a fan, Michal Byra from Poland.

TAGSEDWARD SHARPE AND THE MAGNETIC ZEROS

