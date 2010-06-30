Watch: Elements collide in new ‘Last Airbender’ clips

M. Night Shyamalan is setting course on a bold new adventure Thursday with the debut of “The Last Airbender.” A big screen adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series “Avatar,” the potential franchise maker is a chance for the “Sixth Sense” director to regain some footing in Hollywood after the disappointing results of “The Lady in the Water” and “The Happening.”

Paramount Pictures has made just three direct clips available from the film for all outlets and they are heavy on the visual spectacle Shyamalan has laid out for his “Avatar.” Dialogue or character? Well, you’ll just have to see the movie to hope for that.

“The Last Airbender” opens nationwide on Thursday.