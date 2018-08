Most explosions have a brilliant array of flaming color. Ellie Goulding’s video for “Explosions” is in all black and white.

This performance-mostly clip doesn’t give much insight into the ballad or the performer, but the song still stands as brilliant vocal theater.

“Explosions” is from Goulding’s latest album “Halcyon,” out last year. The English singer is currently on tour in the U.S., where you can see her in full color.