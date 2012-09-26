Watch: Ellie Goulding’s ‘I Know You Care’ video with a dying Dakota Fanning

09.26.12 6 years ago

Bring the hankies. Ellie Goulding”s new video for “I Know You Care” pulls on your heartstrings as Dakota Fanning stars as a terminally ill young woman.

Shots of Goulding singing the song seated at a table are interspersed with Fanning, her friends, and her loving boyfriend, as they wordlessly deal with her illness and try to enjoy the time they have left. The footage is from Fanning’s forthcoming movie “Now Is Good.” 

It”s a tremendously moving clip that never sinks to the maudlin and, to its credit, even though we know how this story ends, doesn”t feel the need to show it. You’ll have to wait and see the film in the movie theaters for that, although a U.S. release date has not been announced.

Goulding’s “Lights” is still nestled in the Billboard Top 10.
 

