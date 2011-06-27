Watch: Eminem’s ‘Space Bound’ features suicide, porn star Sasha Grey

In a weeks that may feature Jill Scott overtaking Eminem and Royce 5’9″‘s Bad Meets Evil set on The Billboard 200, Slim Shady is back with a brand new music video from him “Recovery” album released last year.
“Space Bound” was one of the more pop-leaning tracks from “Recovery” I thought should be turned into a single, and here it is, almost exactly a year after the album release. For the clip, Eminem returns to his rain/fog motif, as he emotes about a break-up and a break from reality. The dream-like scene has him riding shotgun with his love on a quiet dark road, stopping off at a diner, and some sad suspicions derived from evidence on her cellphone. She leaves her table and disappears into a house, he follows her and can’t find her.
At points, all along the “road,” Em’s split personalities stop, seemingly unable to handle it. And whether he calls it quits in the car, in the diner, in the house, the conclusion is the same: his love (or “lust”) is too much. He offs himself in a graphic manner.
It probably doesn’t help that his “supernova” is porn star Sasha Grey, who gives a, erm, minimal performance.
“Don’t ask me why I have no love for these motherf***ing hos / Bloodsucking succubus, what the f*** is up with this?” he rhymes in the track. “I got a hole in my heart, I’m some kind of emotional rollercoaster / Something I won’t go on ’til you toy with my emotion, so it’s over.”
The track, the vid: it’s all very emo. And the storyline ambiguous. Between the fire-spit about women like in Bad Meets Evil’s “The Reunion” and this, it’s easy to see why love isn’t exactly Em’s “department… I ain’t had no luck with this.”
Like the video from Stan, we ought to be careful where we send our Valentines.
