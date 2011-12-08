Watch: Emma Roberts stars in ‘The Girl with the Tramp Stamp Tattoo’ spoof

Cashing in on the current marketing blitz surrounding David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, Funny or Die has posted a pretty funny new trailer spoof of the upcoming thriller that imagines Lisbeth Salander minus the high IQ, technical expertise and cunning street smarts, with Emma Roberts taking over for Rooney Mara and re-fashioned as “The Girl with the Tramp Stamp Tattoo”.

That’s right friends, the tough-as-nails character from the books and films (originated by Noomi Rapace on screen) has here been replaced with a pink scooter-riding, Juicy sweatpants-wearing, bubblegum-popping, “club Hard On”-frequenting MTV reality show-esque ditz with a taste for Jagermeister and a “photogenic memory”, who prefers to be paid “in lottery tickets” and is far more comfortable wearing Uggs than black leather boots. She also, of course, has perhaps one of the most enormous lower-back butterfly tattoos you’re ever likely to see.

You can check out the clip below, with also stars Joe Mangianello (as Mikael Blomkvist aka Daniel Craig) and Ray Wise (as Henrik Vanger aka Christopher Plummer). Let us know what you think!

Note: While it’s not too terribly crude, if I were you I also probably wouldn’t risk watching this in my work cubicle.

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” hits theaters on December 21st.