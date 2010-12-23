Watch: Enrique Iglesias’s NSFW explicit video for ‘Tonight (I’m F****** You)’

Enrique Iglesias”s comeback continues with “Tonight (I”m Loving You),” which is already No. 18 on the charts. To pump up the volume, he”s now issued the video for explicit version, “Tonight (I”m Fucking You).” There”s not that much different in the two videos other than a few pixilated body parts in the clean version (which isn”t very clean).
I watched the video for “Tonight (I”m Fucking You)” with my 18-year-old goddaughter Scout, who, if possible, found the video even more ridiculous than I did. Here”s our play by play.
(Video opens with Enrique in a strip club seemingly oblivious to the writhing, near naked bodies)
Scout: Dear God, for the sake of decency…”
Melinda: This is just trashy, it”s not hot at all.
Scout: I just saw nipples….Must I watch this again?
Melinda: See, this is what music journalists do. Great, isn”t it?
Scout: This is torturous. I don”t know what aspect offends me more? The constant repetition of the word “fucking.” Very few videos offend me with both the visual and the auditory.
Melinda: He”s playing rough with this girl and I”m learning way more about what positions he likes than I ever need to know. Ah… the explicit version comes with sound effects. Even though he sings, “I don”t mean to be rude,” I think that”s exactly what he means to be. This video is neither fish nor fowl. Just really put it out there instead of this half-hearted attempt at soft porn. I want it to be sexy, but it’s not remotely so, even though he’s usually so hot.
Scout: It makes me crave Bruno Mars to reassure myself that there are still decent guys willing to respect women.
(cut to Ludacris in back of limo with four undulating, willing girls as, oddly, Shirley Temple plays over the radio).
Scout: They should have just kept playing “Good Ship Lollipop.”
Melinda: How the hell did they get the license for that? It must be public domain.
Scout: (about the girls in the limo): All these girls need to go immediately to rehab. They just need help. It”s not prostitution, but it”s selling your body for sexual viewing.
Melinda: Close enough. The Ludacris part does nothing for me and doesn”t fit in.
Scout: I like his voice, I preferred it in Justin Bieber”s “Baby.” It was sweeter. It”s sad when Ludacris”s part is the most respectful. How do you end up as one of those women?
Melinda: You audition and you never, ever eat…Okay, we”re back to Enrique. He”s playing poker and eyeing another card shark, but conflict looms as some other hottie is clearly headed his way to Cabo…
Scout: I think that”s the girl he just met in the bar earlier and she”s flying in to meet him.
Melinda: Really, I can”t tell that that”s the same girl. And since when it this a flattering line: “If I had a type, girl, it would be you?”… oh, he”s going at it again.
Scout: It”s sad they”re objectifying the women so much that it could be any one.
Melinda: Oh, he just ran into the girlfriend on the steps as he brings the new girl up to join the orgy.
Scout: He looks like a puppy, but he’s saying nothing.
Melinda: Cut to another orgy with neither girl. It doesn”t look like Enrique is even taking part in his own orgy. What”s the point?
Scout: There”s one male chest in there.
Melinda: Now he”s on a boat with some gorgeous scenery but he”s narrowed it down to the two girls from the stairs. My goodness, one of them is very forgiving. Oh good God, the obligatory girl-on-girl faux kiss. They can”t even commit to that. I hate that this is supposedly every man”s fantasy.
Scout: Weird time for them to get morals.
Melinda: I don”t think it was morals that stopped them. What”s your final thought on the video? Thumbs up or thumbs down?
Scout: Vomit.
Melinda: I don”t think that”s the reaction Enrique was going for.
VOMIT IS THE RIGHT WORD!!!!!!!!!!!
dude ur kind of over reacting. everyone can have their own opinion and you keep trying to persuade the people who actually like this video to be on your side. to each his own. There are alot worse things kids could be doing than watching this video: drugs, sex, alcohol ect, be thankful they r watching this instead of doing those things.
Wow, your relationship with your daughter sounds so fulfilling, unique, and compelling!
i think what the writer did was right her step daughter would have watched it or saw it someplace else so watching it with both of them i think was cool and smart of her at least she got their honest opinions better then them sneaking out to a friends home and watching it regardless the girls are right the video s-cks and so does enrique
You know its all about opinion and preference…Enrique states that the song is all in fun and how is it anydifferent than any other song out there. In my opinion I don’t like games and I like a guy who says what he intends. Now you guys can act like hypocrites and say that you have never lusted after some girl/guy and not wanted to take them home for a one night stand; But I honestly say I have thought just like this song states. 10 points for Enrique being sexy as f**k ;)
well angela you can think it, but not have to say it the way its said i have 3 daughters and i wouldnt want a guy saying that to one of them! and if this is what youre believing from enrique as a fan its all in fun and no different then any other song out there this is about enrique i dont think woman think its fun maybe you do because you must be one of his crazed obsessed fans that care more about his aging looks youre pathetic too!
I wouldnt take the song or video seriously. I understand its not sutable for younger girls… but i think its up to the parents to set good values. With that said… I liked the video, not because of the girls, nudity or sexual content (all the videos today have all of the above). I liked that the video because it didnt give the image or idea of being fulfilling… he actually looks alone and very lonely regardless all that surrounds him.
YOU MAKE NO SENSE AT ALL YOU LIKE THE VIDEO FOR WHAT WHAT DOES IT STAND FOR AND PROVE? PARENTS CAN SET GOOD VALUES BUT YOUNG TEENS TODAY WILL TRY AND WATCH EVERYTHING AND ANYTHING ON THE INTERNET …SO WHY THE HELL DID HE DO THIS SH-T IN THE FIRST PLACE? MAKES NO SENSE AND HE PROVED HES A LOSER AND TRASH AS WHAT THE VIDEO SHOWS AND OF HIM.
I like the video because its nicely done, it has a good plot and amazing photography direction. Clearly Enrique is not trying to be the next Justin Bieber or looking for teens to follow his career. If we are worried at BAD role models for our kids… then it would be a very long list of top artists (katy perry with i kissed a girl and i liked it… Shakira with her provocative lyrics and dancing, Britney spears and so on).
Oh those poor exploited women.
ummm they obviously chose to be in the video who wouldnt want to be in the video!
lets leave the guy alone he looks so damn unhappy and alone already he made his choices let him deal with them
You must be another version of the 40 year old virgin!!! Get your head out of the sand….I have 4 children (2 who are 16 and 20)….educate them don’t be a shrewd or hypocrite!!! Oh and you might want to actually OPEN your eyes and see what is really going on with your children…more than likely than can teach you a thing or two!!!!
@ Scout lets rephrase your comment
‘It makes me crave Bruno Mars to reassure myself that there are still decent guys willing to respect women.’
and it will be:
‘It makes me crave Bruno Mars to reassure myself that there are still decent guys willing to respect DECENT women.’
and in this video I cant even count one, Can U?
i agree no i cant count 1 enrique is not a decent guy his music is getting worse by the minute.
i want it to download ths explict video
same here! haha
DAY-YUM! I can’t believe how many “pearl clutchers” are in the USA! This video is HOT and is definitely NOT aimed at children. WTF people?? Does EVERYTHING nowadays have to be Disney rated to be acceptable? Sex is normal, healthy and natural.So some of you need to step OFF the May Flower and loosen up, sheesh! No wonder so many men wander.Enrique is not my favorite artist but I see nothing wrong with this video. They will not be playing this version on American television anyway so some of you need to stop having a cow and ask yourselves, “why am I REALLY offended by this video?” Sex is a two-way street and if a woman isn’t frigid, she gets as much ( or more!) pleasure out of it than any man.Grow up people.Oh! And Feliz Navidad! ;D
YOU NEED TO SEEK SOME HELP YOURSELF YOU SOUND LIKE A TWISTED AHOLE IF YOU ASK ME ITS NOT SO MUCH ABOUT WHAT THE VIDEO IS ABOUT ITS ABOUT HOW ITS PRESENTED AND HOW HES SING THE VERSE OF IM F—G YOU TONIGHT IF YOU LIKE THIS KIND OF TALK AND SONG GOOD FOR YOU SHOWS YOUR IGNORANCE AND YOUR ABOTED ATTITUDE TOWRDS A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH A MAN OR WOMAN GET A LIFE!
i love this music video & enrique is so hot! wow u guys must be pretty conservative if you really care that much about nudity! every HAS BEEN NAKED BEFORE, your acting like its a sin!
Love this song, I want to see the video… This song touches the soul of 2 people in love… Male or Female if your truly in love…
ken
What the hell enrique??!!!!
It’s a very good song with a very strange and inappropriate video however I think the author of this particular article is overreacting. Almost all popular male singers objectify women so it seems unfair to pick on Enrique just because one video.
You call that cutting edge, I’ve seen much better from better artist, and I’ve seen much better edgy sexy, foul langue from better bands. Not shocking at all!
Omg..! You guys are all over-reacting..! weather you think this video is good or bad..! Ok all famous singers/actors have their dirty videos okâ€¦..sure it isnâ€™t right but it isnâ€™t bad.. people need to express them selves and they areâ€¦â€¦.and lots of people donâ€™t get thatâ€¦.just take a chill pill and relax and if you donâ€™t like it than um HELLOâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦turn it off thannn DUHhh(: byee
stupid whores making stupid comments, but im sure thats why they do this.. great video, great song. Ladies dont forget to shave your upper lip
Okay, so it’s explicit and nasty, but Enrique’s so dam hot, I don’t care!!!
I lost all respect for Enrique. This is an exploitation of women. In this modern day and age we should not condone women being disrespected and seen as objects. We should be going forward and not backwards with barbaric mentalities. Young women need to take a stand and have more dignity and not let men treat them as objects.
Are you seriously kidding me??? Apparently YOU are the one lost in barbaric times!! I didn’t see him grabbing her by the hair of the head while he had is caveman club dragging her to the “cave”!!! You might be a more pleasant person if you loosened up!! You do know they stopped burning bras in the 1960’s right??!! I have 4 boys and before you get smart….one is a Marine and another is in school for engineering!!! My biggest accomplishment is raising MEN…and so far I have done that successfully!!! However here is my question to all you “haters” ….why are you googling a video titled “tonight I’m fucking you”….closet wanna be’s maybe?? You do know they have a Disney channel for you to watch and comment on right? Leave the true life stuff to the real girls….not the ones who give us bad names!!
Dry ass forum is dry.
This video is SEXY!!!
AWESOME.
I love this song!!!! Can’t get enough of it… Enrique has done another HIT.. Love the video..
Im a 73 year man and quite frankly i dont know why you are making a big deal out of this. THIS IS SOME SEXY SHIT!!!!!!!! and why are you and your god daughter having this conversation! its creepy!!!! You two are the village idiots of the humna race!!!
I love enrique, his music, this song and this video. Obviously it is not made for younger viewers, that’s why there is an alternate version. If you don’t like it then don’t watch it. Simple as that.